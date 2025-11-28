Friday, November 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO fundraising set for record ₹1.6 trillion as 2025 issues surge

India's IPO market is on track to surpass last year's record haul, with fundraising likely to cross Rs 1.6 trillion and the number of issuances hitting their highest level since 2007

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

The Indian initial public offering (IPO) market is bracing for another landmark year, with fundraising set to hit a new record and the number of issuances the highest in 18 years. Fundraising through IPOs is set to cross Rs 1.6 trillion, a new high, once the issues of Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires are completed, surpassing last year’s record of Rs 1.59 trillion from 94 issues. And 93 firms have completed their IPOs this year, the highest since 2007. Meesho is planning to raise Rs 5,421 crore, while Aequs and Vidya Wires are aiming for Rs 922 crore
