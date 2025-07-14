Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City) could soon emerge as an independent platform for unlisted companies to raise equity capital via initial public offerings (IPOs).

According to sources, primary market activity is showing signs of growth, with nearly half a dozen companies, including an ed-tech firm, initiating discussions for listings, almost a year after the regulator International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) issued the direct listing framework.

Sources indicated that these companies have initiated discussions to raise capital in the range of $10–15 million, and one of the companies may file its draft documents for an initial public offer