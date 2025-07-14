Monday, July 14, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

Ed-tech firm among half dozen eyeing direct listing at financial hub

A source familiar with the information said that one company is eyeing a $100 million fundraise from global investors.

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City) could soon emerge as an independent platform for unlisted companies to raise equity capital via initial public offerings (IPOs).
 
According to sources, primary market activity is showing signs of growth, with nearly half a dozen companies, including an ed-tech firm, initiating discussions for listings, almost a year after the regulator International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) issued the direct listing framework.
 
Sources indicated that these companies have initiated discussions to raise capital in the range of $10–15 million, and one of the companies may file its draft documents for an initial public offer
