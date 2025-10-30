Groww's ₹6,632-cr IPO to value firm at $7 bn; price band ₹95-100

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of digital investment platform Groww, has set a price band of ₹95–100 per share for its ₹6,632-crore initial public offering (IPO). At the top end, the company will be valued at ₹61,736 crore ($7 billion).

IPO details and investor participation

The IPO — one of the largest this year — will open for subscription between November 4 and 7. It comprises a fresh issue worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of ₹5,572 crore, with early investors such as Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners offloading part of their holdings.

