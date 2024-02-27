Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Health care companies check market pulse with IPOs after pandemic

Noticeably, a large number of hospital chains have tapped the public markets. Some of them include Yatharth Hospital, Jupiter Life Line and Global Healthcare

ipo medical firm pharma ipo
Premium

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Sohini DasSamie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:06 AM IST
There has been a noticeable uptick in initial public offerings (IPOs) from the health care sector after the waning of the pandemic amid rising awareness and increased expenditure by the government as well as the private sector.

Since 2020, about 24 companies in the sector have mobilised Rs 32,400 crore from maiden share sales in the domestic market. In comparison, a similar number of companies raised less than Rs 12,000 crore between 2007 and 2019. 

The share of health care IPOs in the total after Covid is about 13 per cent, up from just 4 per cent during the preceding

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Food delivery company Swiggy changes registered name ahead of IPO

GPT Healthcare IPO receives 8.5 times subscription on final day of bidding

GPT Healthcare's Rs 525 cr IPO gets 85% subscription on second day of offer

Juniper Hotels IPO subscribed 2.07 times on concluding day of the issue

GPT Healthcare's Rs 525 cr IPO gets 37% subscription on first day of offer

Topics : Coronavirus private healthcare healthcare Dalal Street Impact on Dalal Street

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon