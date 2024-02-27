Health care companies check market pulse with IPOs after pandemic

There has been a noticeable uptick in initial public offerings (IPOs) from the health care sector after the waning of the pandemic amid rising awareness and increased expenditure by the government as well as the private sector.

Since 2020, about 24 companies in the sector have mobilised Rs 32,400 crore from maiden share sales in the domestic market. In comparison, a similar number of companies raised less than Rs 12,000 crore between 2007 and 2019.

The share of health care IPOs in the total after Covid is about 13 per cent, up from just 4 per cent during the preceding