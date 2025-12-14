Hungry IPOs carve out a bigger hefty slice of mutual fund liquidity

The ongoing flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) is absorbing a sizeable portion of mutual fund (MF) liquidity. In November, six primary market issuances accounted for more than ₹13,000 crore of net equity investments by MFs.

Groww led the inflows, attracting roughly ₹4,200 crore. Lenskart Solutions, Pine Labs, Physics Wallah, Tenneco Clean Air, and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power also ranked among the top 25 stocks most purchased by MFs during the month, each drawing over ₹1,000 crore, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India shows that net equity investments