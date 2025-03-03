IPO filings slow as equity selloff intensifies; only 14 DRHPs filed in Feb

The ongoing selloff in the secondary market is beginning to weigh on the initial public offering (IPO) market, with a noticeable decline in the number of companies filing draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) in February.

Last month, only 14 companies filed DRHPs, a sharp drop from 29 in January and the lowest since November 2024. In total, these 14 companies are looking to raise ₹9,695 crore — the lowest in nine months. A DRHP is a preliminary document filed before an IPO, containing essential details such as the number of shares offered, financial results, and risk factors.

The decline in