IPO Street buzzes even as secondary market wobbles on trade concerns

Despite volatility in the secondary market, triggered by sustained selloff from overseas funds and uncertain global trade environment, 12 companies managed to raise ₹10,454 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) so far this month.

While the markets have been wobbling over the past couple of months, July and August have been the most active this year, with 13 and 12 IPOs, respectively.

During August so far, the Nifty has slipped 0.2 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 by 1.1 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 by 2.3 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net sellers to the