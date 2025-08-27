Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO Street buzzes even as secondary market wobbles on trade concerns

During the month so far, the Nifty has slipped 0.2 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 by 1.1 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 by 2.3 per cent

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 17,101 crore this month, extending their two-month selloff to over Rs 40,000 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Despite volatility in the secondary market, triggered by sustained selloff from overseas funds and uncertain global trade environment, 12 companies managed to raise ₹10,454 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) so far this month.
 
While the markets have been wobbling over the past couple of months, July and August have been the most active this year, with 13 and 12 IPOs, respectively.
 
During August so far, the Nifty has slipped 0.2 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 by 1.1 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 by 2.3 per cent.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net sellers to the
