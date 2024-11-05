Business Standard
Home / Markets / IPO / Jio IPO may be pegged at over $6 bn; listing expected in Q2 or Q3 of 2025

Jio IPO may be pegged at over $6 bn; listing expected in Q2 or Q3 of 2025

Reliance Retail could be valued between $125 bn and $150 bn at the time of IPO

Jio IPO size is being derived on the basis of its valuation benchmarked against Airtel
Premium

Jio IPO size is being derived on the basis of its valuation benchmarked against Airtel

Nivedita Mookerji Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio, the telecom business of the Mukesh Ambani-promoted conglomerate, is expected to go for an initial public offering (IPO) of over $6.25 billion either in the second or the third quarter of the calendar year 2025, sources said. Reliance Retail is likely to be listed around the same time with a short gap, it is learnt. The timing of the two IPOs, however, will depend on the company’s assessment of the market conditions among other factors.
 
The IPO size of Reliance Jio, the top telco in the country,  is being derived on the basis of the company’s valuation benchmarked
Topics : IPO Reliance Jio Reliance Retail

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon