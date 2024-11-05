Jio IPO may be pegged at over $6 bn; listing expected in Q2 or Q3 of 2025

Reliance Jio, the telecom business of the Mukesh Ambani-promoted conglomerate, is expected to go for an initial public offering (IPO) of over $6.25 billion either in the second or the third quarter of the calendar year 2025, sources said. Reliance Retail is likely to be listed around the same time with a short gap, it is learnt. The timing of the two IPOs, however, will depend on the company’s assessment of the market conditions among other factors.

The IPO size of Reliance Jio, the top telco in the country, is being derived on the basis of the company’s valuation benchmarked