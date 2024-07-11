Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jio listing: Tariff hikes a trigger, but spin-off a better option than IPO

The current minority investors in Jio may prefer the spin off route and RIL could also consider buyout of current institutional stakeholders in Jio after the spin off if it wanted to shore up stake

jio net, jio platform
Premium

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Jefferies report suggesting the possibility of a spinoff, or an IPO of Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has trained the spotlight on the telecom and digital space.

The global brokerage assesses a likely valuation of around $112 billion for a listing.

One of the triggers for the report is that telecom service providers have started to hike tariffs as was widely expected and this could push up average revenue per user (Arpu) for market-leader, Jio and its rivals, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

If at all Jio is listed in calendar year 2025, RIL could go about

Also Read

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio could list at $112bn valuation, 15% upside in RIL: Jefferies

jio, reliance jio

Reliance Jio prepares for IPO in 2025 at $112 billion valuation: Jefferies

Telecom tower

Telcos call for tax reforms in telecom sector in Union Budget 2024-25

BSNL

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio tops with AGR at Rs 25,331 cr, Airtel sees steepest growth

Topics : IPO Reliance Jio Jio network

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon