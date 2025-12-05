Meesho, Aequs & Vidya Wires IPOs see bumper demand; bids exceed ₹3 trn

Friday, December 05, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires drew bids worth nearly Rs 3 trillion, with institutional investors driving subscriptions as high as 120 times the shares on offer

E-commerce platform Meesho’s Rs 5,421-crore IPO was subscribed 79 times, led by heavy demand from institutional investors.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires witnessed overwhelming investor demand, collectively attracting bids worth nearly Rs 3 trillion on Friday, the final day of subscription.
 
E-commerce platform Meesho’s Rs 5,421-crore IPO was subscribed 79 times, led by heavy demand from institutional investors. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category received bids 120 times the shares on offer, while the high-net-worth individual (HNI) and retail segments saw subscriptions of 38 times and 19 times, respectively.
 
Ahead of the issue, Meesho had raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchor investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis
