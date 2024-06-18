Not so listless: The market in shares of unlisted companies is buzzing

On May 10, after a typical workday, three young colleagues walk into a bar to catch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While ordering their favourite drinks on a humid Mumbai evening, the finance sector executives discuss how turbulent the secondary market has become amid the start of the marathon general elections.



The points of discussion revolve mostly around investing — will the turbulence continue, what if Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to bag a third term, and will a knee-jerk fall in the markets be a good buying opportunity? As they