Now, institutions dwarf retail investors in SME IPOs, reveals data

Handful of domestic, foreign institutions show large activity in SME segment: Report

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Institutional investors are increasingly becoming active in a stock market segment dedicated to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), marking a significant shift in the dynamics of IPO participation. Historically, this segment was dominated by individual (retail) investors due to the smaller amounts raised, typically below Rs 50 crore, which were considered minuscule for institutional players.
  Recent data reveals that the institutional share in SME initial public offers (IPOs) has neared 50 per cent in December 2024, from a low single-digit share less than three years ago, according to a Business Standard analysis of data collated from primedatabase.com.
  Correspondingly, the share
