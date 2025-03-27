Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markets / IPO / NSE IPO hangs in the balance as Sebi flags regulatory gaps in fresh letter

NSE IPO hangs in the balance as Sebi flags regulatory gaps in fresh letter

In a detailed communication, regulator spells out areas that bourse has to address before it goes for an IPO

NSE's IPO plans have been in limbo since 2016, when the exchange had first filed the draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP) amid mounting pressure from certain investors seeking an exit.

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) plan to come out with an initial public offering (IPO) still hangs in the balance as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has highlighted several deficiencies in its latest communication to the exchange.
 
According to sources, the regulator, in a comprehensive letter, has spelt out all the areas that the country’s top bourse has to address before it is IPO-ready. Sebi has given the bourse up to 24 months to address these issues before it can seek approval for its long-delayed maiden offering.
 
“The latest development around activation of NSE’s ISIN — a
