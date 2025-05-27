NSE valuation nears ₹6 trillion in unlisted market on IPO speculation

Amidst rising buzz about an initial public offer (IPO), shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have seen a surge in demand in the unlisted market, driving its valuation to record ₹5.8 trillion.

The valuation has surged by 25 per cent in just a week in the unlisted market. The rise comes amid new reports that the maiden share sale of the country’s largest bourse could soon become a reality. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to limit derivatives expiry to just two days is also helping NSE arrest the market share decline.

