Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / NSE valuation nears ₹6 trillion in unlisted market on IPO speculation

NSE valuation nears ₹6 trillion in unlisted market on IPO speculation

Sebi's circular issued on Monday has asked exchanges to submit their proposals before June 15

initial public offering, IPO
Premium

Representational Image

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amidst rising buzz about an initial public offer (IPO), shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have seen a surge in demand in the unlisted market, driving its valuation to record ₹5.8 trillion.
 
The valuation has surged by 25 per cent in just a week in the unlisted market. The rise comes amid new reports that the maiden share sale of the country’s largest bourse could soon become a reality. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to limit derivatives expiry to just two days is also helping NSE arrest the market share decline.
 
Sebi’s circular issued
Topics : IPO NSE IPO valuation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon