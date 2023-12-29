Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SME IPO boom has to last so that future billionaires can get funds from mkt

The 161 businesses which are listed in the SME segment of Indian stock exchanges allocated nearly 94 per cent of the money raised to meet company requirements

IPO
Premium

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sam Walton used a $25,000 loan from his father-in-law to open his first store. The venture grew into the retail giant Walmart and made him the richest man in America.

Small businesses in India have traditionally relied on similar informal sources of funds to start and sustain their ventures. This year may have marked a turnaround, with hundreds of them raising a record amount from the stock market. Unlike larger companies, which also tap the stock market for funds, most of the capital raised by small businesses has been ploughed back.

The 161 businesses which listed in the small and

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

Tech boom? India to see 40 startups launch IPOs in the next two years

Azad Engineering shares settle with over 29% premium in debut trade

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

12 companies raise nearly Rs 9,000 crore in December through IPOs

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

Half a dozen companies to get listed this week in Indian equity market

Topics : IPO IPOs SME IPO SME companies Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon