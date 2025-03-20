Stylework eyes IPO by FY28, to raise $6 million in pre-Series B round

Stylework, a shared office space provider headquartered in Gurgaon, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) by FY28, senior executives said, adding that the company would grow on the back of rising occupancies from global capacity centres both locally and overseas.

"We are considering an IPO in FY27-28, along with attracting investors and boosting capital during FY26 and FY27 with growth private rounds, aiming to enhance ROI for existing stakeholders while increasing our stock's appeal. With Rs 30 crore in annual net revenue and a profitable outlook, we're reinvesting in technology, marketing, and expansion to strengthen our position as a