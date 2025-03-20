Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / Stylework eyes IPO by FY28, to raise $6 million in pre-Series B round

Stylework eyes IPO by FY28, to raise $6 million in pre-Series B round

The company is in the process of closing $6 million in pre-Series B funding

Sparsh Khandelwal, founder and CEO, Stylework
Premium

Sparsh Khandelwal, founder and CEO, Stylework

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stylework, a shared office space provider headquartered in Gurgaon, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) by FY28, senior executives said, adding that the company would grow on the back of rising occupancies from global capacity centres both locally and overseas.
 
"We are considering an IPO in FY27-28, along with attracting investors and boosting capital during FY26 and FY27 with growth private rounds, aiming to enhance ROI for existing stakeholders while increasing our stock's appeal. With Rs 30 crore in annual net revenue and a profitable outlook, we're reinvesting in technology, marketing, and expansion to strengthen our position as a
Topics : IPOs Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon