Tata Capital rights issue pricing pegs valuation at Rs 1.38 trillion

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, participated in its financial services arm, Tata Capital’s rights issue last week at ₹343 per share — a 22 per cent premium to the earlier rights issue price of ₹281 per share in March.

This latest investment has raised IPO-bound Tata Capital’s valuation by 31 per cent to ₹1.38 trillion, up from ₹1.05 trillion in March, according to company filings with the stock exchanges. Last week, Tata Capital allotted 51 crore equity shares of ₹10 each, aggregating ₹1,752 crore through the rights issue, the company said.

With the rights issue, the