Tata Capital rights issue pricing pegs valuation at Rs 1.38 trillion

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital is now valued at Rs 1.28 trillion, following the company's latest rights issue and a 31% increase in Tata Capital's valuation

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
In FY24, Tata Sons’ standalone operating income rose 25 per cent to ₹43,767 crore, with nearly 95 per cent coming from TCS dividends and buyback flows. Photo: Company website

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, participated in its financial services arm, Tata Capital’s rights issue last week at ₹343 per share — a 22 per cent premium to the earlier rights issue price of ₹281 per share in March.
 
This latest investment has raised IPO-bound Tata Capital’s valuation by 31 per cent to ₹1.38 trillion, up from ₹1.05 trillion in March, according to company filings with the stock exchanges. Last week, Tata Capital allotted 51 crore equity shares of ₹10 each, aggregating ₹1,752 crore through the rights issue, the company said.
 
With the rights issue, the
