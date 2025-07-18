Tourism boom, rising spend give wings to travel companies' IPO plans

Travel companies are riding high on the post pandemic growth in domestic and international tourism and are taking this opportunity to list on the bourses.

Last week, airport quick service restaurant player Travel Food Services listed on BSE to raise ₹2,000 crore.

On the other hand, Cordelia Cruise Operator Waterways Leisure Tourism had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last month for an initial public offering (IPO) of ₹727 crore.

The closely-connected hospitality industry is also expected to see a flurry of IPOs this year. LaRiSa Hotels and Resorts, for