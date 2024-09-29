Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan sees growth from aggressive strategy

Launched in March 2009, the Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the medium-duration category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters up to June 2024. As of June 2024, the fund’s assets under management stood at Rs 1,861 crore, an increase from Rs 1,416 crore in June 2022.

The fund has three managers: Sunaina da Cunha, who has managed the fund since April 2017; Mohit Sharma, since August 2020; and Dhaval Joshi, since November 2022.

The fund’s investment objective is to provide investors