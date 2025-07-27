Debt fund near ₹20 trillion milestone as flows revive and AUM durge

Assets under management (AUM) in debt mutual fund (MF) schemes are closing in on the ₹20 trillion mark after growing more than 20 per cent over the past year, buoyed up by renewed inflows and mark-to-market (MTM) gains.

As of June 2025, active debt funds managed ₹17.6 trillion, while passive debt schemes accounted for another ₹2.1 trillion. The combined AUM stood at ₹19.7 trillion — up 21 per cent from ₹16.2 trillion in June 2024.

Debt fund AUM grew at the same pace as equity funds over this one year.

This recovery follows three years of sluggish growth, during which