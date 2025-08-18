The share of guided investments in mutual fund (MF) direct plans has risen faster than self-driven investments over the past 18 months.

Those investing in direct schemes through investment advisers or portfolio management services (PMS) providers have seen their monthly average assets under management (AUM) rise 64–65 per cent since January 2024, the earliest available data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The do-it-yourself (DIY) investors picking direct schemes without such advice have seen their assets rise 47 per cent during the same period, shows the latest data as of June. The overall AUM grew 41 per cent