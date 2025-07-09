Equity MF inflows rise 24% to ₹23,587 cr in June, ending five-month decline

Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes climbed 24 per cent month-on-month to Rs 23,587 crore in June, snapping their five-month declining trend. The surge in net inflows was primarily driven by a decline in redemptions amid buoyancy in the stock market.

The rise in equity MF inflows, experts said, reflects a resurgence in investor confidence in equities.

“The inflows were driven by improved market sentiment, attractive valuations after recent corrections, and a portfolio reallocation toward equities amid subdued returns in other asset classes,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director, manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Within the active equity