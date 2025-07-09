Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity MF inflows rise 24% to ₹23,587 cr in June, ending five-month decline

Equity MF inflows rise 24% to ₹23,587 cr in June, ending five-month decline

Net equity MF inflows rose to Rs 23,587 crore in June as redemptions fell; SIPs hit record Rs 27,269 crore, pushing mutual fund industry AUM to Rs 74 trillion

mutual fund
premium

Overall, net inflows across equity, debt, hybrid and passive schemes stood at Rs 49,095 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes climbed 24 per cent month-on-month to Rs 23,587 crore in June, snapping their five-month declining trend. The surge in net inflows was primarily driven by a decline in redemptions amid buoyancy in the stock market.
 
The rise in equity MF inflows, experts said, reflects a resurgence in investor confidence in equities.
 
“The inflows were driven by improved market sentiment, attractive valuations after recent corrections, and a portfolio reallocation toward equities amid subdued returns in other asset classes,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director, manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.
 
Within the active equity
Topics : Equity mutual fund Mutual Funds Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon