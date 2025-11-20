Equity mutual fund assets top ₹50 trillion for the first time in October

Mutual funds’ (MFs) equity assets under management (AUM) have crossed the ₹50-trillion mark for the first time on the back of persistent inflows and a buoyant equity market. At the end of October, equity assets stood at ₹50.6 trillion, doubling in a little over two years.

The milestone underscores MFs’ position as the most preferred vehicle for equity market participation. The surge in MFs’ share has come on the back of a growing investor base and consistent inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

“The milestone shows how MFs have become one of the most trusted and efficient ways for households