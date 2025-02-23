Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equity MFs activate battle mode, 6.1% cash reserves at the ready

Equity MFs activate battle mode, 6.1% cash reserves at the ready

The rise in cash holdings is primarily due to SBI MF, Quant MF, and Motilal Oswal MF

Imaging: Ajaya mohanty, MF, MUTUAL FUND
Imaging: Ajaya mohanty

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes remain flush with cash despite steady inflows, as fund managers adjust portfolios with the market correction creating fresh buying opportunities.
 
As of January-end, equity schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.1 per cent of their portfolios in cash, up from 5.9 per cent in December and 5.4 per cent in November, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
The rise in cash holdings is primarily due to SBI MF, Quant MF, and Motilal Oswal MF. SBI MF’s cash allocation in equity growth schemes increased from 8.3 per cent to 9 per
Topics : Equity MFs Equity mutual fund fund managers

