Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes remain flush with cash despite steady inflows, as fund managers adjust portfolios with the market correction creating fresh buying opportunities.

As of January-end, equity schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.1 per cent of their portfolios in cash, up from 5.9 per cent in December and 5.4 per cent in November, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The rise in cash holdings is primarily due to SBI MF, Quant MF, and Motilal Oswal MF. SBI MF’s cash allocation in equity growth schemes increased from 8.3 per cent to 9 per