Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity mutual funds lag on risk-adjusted basis during five-year period

Equity mutual funds lag on risk-adjusted basis during five-year period

An IR shows how effectively an investment manager generates excess returns relative to a benchmark, considering the risk taken

mutual funds, investors
Premium

The IR generally ranges between 1.5 and -1.5. The higher the IR, the better is the fund manager’s performance.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One in three equity mutual fund (MF) schemes has beaten its benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis during the five-year period (2020-25), going by their information ratios (IRs), a performance metric fund houses have started publishing only lately. 
An IR shows how effectively an investment manager generates excess returns relative to a benchmark, considering the risk taken. 
The IR generally ranges between 1.5 and -1.5. The higher the IR, the better is the fund manager’s performance. 
“A higher IR indicates that the fund manager is more consistent in generating returns relative to the benchmark, and a lower IR shows that the
Topics : equity fund Mutual Funds Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon