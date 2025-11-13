Flexicap funds, gold ETFs emerge as investor favourites on strong show

Investor interest appears to be shifting in the mutual fund (MF) space, with smallcap, midcap and sectoral funds witnessing a decline in their share in new investment account openings and net inflows in recent months.

In contrast, commodity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and flexicap schemes have catapulted to the top of the popularity charts, buoyed by strong performances.

The aggregate new account or folio additions in the three highest-risk equity scheme categories — midcap, smallcap and sectoral and thematic — have decelerated for three consecutive months. The reverse has happened in the case of ETFs and flexicap