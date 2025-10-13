Monday, October 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flexicap funds cross ₹5 trillion AUM mark on record investor inflows

Flexicap funds cross ₹5 trillion AUM mark on record investor inflows

The flexicap category draws Rs 54,000 crore inflows in 2025, driven by investor preference for stability and diversified exposure across market capitalisation segments

According to experts, the surge in inflows into flexicap funds signals a shift in investor preference after a volatile year. | File Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Flexicap funds, which have been drawing record inflows despite easing in overall equity mutual fund (MF) investments, have become the first diversified equity category to achieve assets under management (AUM) of Rs 5 trillion.
 
The category has attracted net inflows of nearly Rs 54,000 crore in the first nine months of 2025, accounting for 20 per cent of total net equity MF inflows. Its share in total inflows was just 10 per cent in 2024. Net inflows have exceeded Rs 7,000 crore in each of the past three months, with August’s tally of Rs 7,679 crore being the highest ever.
