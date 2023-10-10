Fund managers of large-cap and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) demonstrated a marked improvement in their performance over the past year, according to the latest SPIVA report released by the S&P Dow Jones Indices. In the one-year period ending June 2023, 17 per cent of the active large-cap schemes outperformed the S&P BSE 100, compared to just 9 per cent at the end of June 2022.

For ELSS, there was a sharp improvement in performance with 66 per cent of the active schemes delivering better returns than the benchmark S&P BSE 200.

Fund managers attribute this outperformance to a broad-based recovery in the market and a sharp surge in mid-caps and small-caps. Active large-cap fund managers can invest up to 20 per cent of the corpus in mid-cap and small-cap stocks, and hence their relative performance influences the performance of active funds.

"One reason is the comparatively better performance of mid-caps and small-caps this year. As this has been a broad-based rally, diversified active funds have benefited," said Bharat Lahoti, fund manager of Edelweiss Large-Cap Fund.

In H1CY23, the BSE Midcap index increased by 13.7 per cent, and the BSE Smallcap index rose by 12.7 per cent. In comparison, the Sensex went up by 6.4 per cent.

A Business Standard analysis of returns delivered by active large-cap funds compared to passive funds for the six-month period ending June 2023 showed that 78 per cent of the active large-cap schemes were ahead of the Nifty50 index funds, as opposed to just 26 per cent in 2022.

The same factors are likely to have benefited ELSS funds as well.

However, the performance of mid-cap and small-cap funds decreased during the same period. The SPIVA report indicates that 78 per cent of mid-cap and small-cap schemes underperformed at the end of June 2023 (based on one-year return). In contrast, only 27 per cent of these schemes lagged behind the benchmark in June 2022. The reasons range from underperformance of their large-cap allocations to a sharp rally in some market sections where active fund managers have limited exposure.

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) have driven mid-cap and small-cap indices this financial year. Nonetheless, most fund managers typically maintain underweight positions on PSUs for various reasons, from weaker management to slower growth.

Active schemes are anticipated to regain the advantage in the future. Over longer periods, the majority of active small-cap and mid-cap funds have outperformed the benchmark, the report suggests. Considering the 5-year absolute returns, only 38 per cent of the schemes underperformed. However, for active large-cap funds, it's the opposite. Nearly 93 per cent of the schemes underperformed the benchmark in the 5-year period ending June 2023.