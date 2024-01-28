Fund Pick: Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund is a diversified outperformer

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund, launched in September 1994, has consistently ranked in the top 30th percentile of the flexicap fund category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through October–December 2023.

The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 13,792 crore in December 2023 from Rs 9,033 crore in December 2020.

R Janakiraman, Sandeep Manam, and Rajasa Kakulavarapu have managed this fund since February 2011, October 2021, and December 2023, respectively.

The fund aims to provide capital growth to investors through a diversified portfolio of equities, fixed-income securities, and money market instruments.

Trailing returns

The fund has outperformed the