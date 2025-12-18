Gold, silver rush pushes passive AUM share to a new high in 2025

Passive funds have resumed gaining ground in the mutual fund (MF) industry after a slowdown in 2024, with their share of assets under management (AUM) reaching an all-time high in 2025. The surge has been driven largely by robust inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Passive funds' share in the overall MF AUM rose to 17.4 per cent as of November 2025, up from 16.6 per cent at the end of December 2024. The sharp rise follows a rare dip in 2024, when active equity funds gained ground amid strong investor preference for higher-risk active equity schemes. Smallcap,