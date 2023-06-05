close

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

The fund's month-end assets under management increased to Rs 35,876 crore in April 2023, from Rs 21,765 crore in May 2020

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:04 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, launched in May 2008, has featured in the top 30 percentile of the large-cap fund category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2023.
The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 35,876 crore in April 2023, from Rs 21,765 crore in May 2020.
Anish Tawakley and Vaibhav Du­sad have been managing the fu­nd since 2018 and 2021, respectively.
First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:04 AM IST

