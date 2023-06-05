ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, launched in May 2008, has featured in the top 30 percentile of the large-cap fund category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2023.
The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 35,876 crore in April 2023, from Rs 21,765 crore in May 2020.
Anish Tawakley and Vaibhav Dusad have been managing the fund since 2018 and 2021, respectively.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or