Indian Hotels, nine midcaps move to largecap basket in Amfi reshuffle

The large- and midcap universe of mutual funds (MFs) has undergone a churn, with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) issuing the revised list of stocks for each of the market capitalisation (m-cap) based baskets.

Indian Hotels, Solar Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are among 10 midcap stocks that will move to the largecap universe of MFs from 1 August, as Amfi revises the large-, mid- and smallcap universe.

According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, 11 largecap stocks — including Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero Motocorp, Indian Overseas Bank and Cummins India — have moved