Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Indian Hotels, nine midcaps move to largecap basket in Amfi reshuffle

Indian Hotels, nine midcaps move to largecap basket in Amfi reshuffle

Amfi's July 2025 stock reclassification sees 10 midcaps, including Indian Hotels and Solar Industries, move to the largecap list based on six-month market cap average

Mutual Funds
premium

The midcap list has seen further changes, with nine smallcap stocks earning upgrades. Two newly listed firms — Hexaware Technologies and ITC Hotels — have also entered the 150-stock universe. (Image: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

The large- and midcap universe of mutual funds (MFs) has undergone a churn, with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) issuing the revised list of stocks for each of the market capitalisation (m-cap) based baskets.
 
Indian Hotels, Solar Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are among 10 midcap stocks that will move to the largecap universe of MFs from 1 August, as Amfi revises the large-, mid- and smallcap universe.
 
According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, 11 largecap stocks — including Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero Motocorp, Indian Overseas Bank and Cummins India — have moved
