HDFC MF pares 2.12% stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

SBI Funds completes liquidation of assets in Franklin Templeton MF

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

From Jio Financial to Zerodha, Indian mutual fund managers going 'passive'

Skin in the game: MFs have bet over Rs 80,000 cr on their own schemes

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

Sensex at record high: Time to rebalance your portfolios, book profits?

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

How to set up a family office abroad? More wealthy Indians want to know

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Retail investors and high networth individuals (HNIs) together accounted for a more than 60 per cent share in the mutual fund (MF) industry’s assets in 2022-23 – the highest since

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com