Investors pump record sums into largecap-oriented schemes in October

Largecap, flexicap funds regain investor interest amid the market slump

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Two large-cap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexi-cap funds and large-cap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid the decline in the equity market. Both categories logged their all-time high inflows last month.
 
Large-cap funds, which invest at least 80 per cent of their corpus in larger companies, attracted Rs 3,452 crore in October. Inflows into flexi-cap schemes stood at Rs 5,181 crore.
 
The schemes in these two categories are considered less risky compared to other equity schemes due to their large-cap tilt. While flexi-cap schemes can allocate any proportion of their corpus in large-cap, mid-cap,
