Large MFs less likely to confront promoters in voting on resolutions

Mutual funds are becoming more assertive with companies they have investments in, but the largest ones are less likely to take confrontational positions.

The biggest fund houses have voted against a lower share of company resolutions than the rest of the industry, according to a Business Standard analysis of data on more than 90,000 resolutions from primemfdatabase.com . The analysis covered aggregate data on resolutions voted upon by all mutual fund houses. The top five mutual funds opposed 8.1 per cent of resolutions in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to 9.1 per cent by the rest of