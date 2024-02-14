Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap funds fever recedes

The net inflows into two of the 'lower risk' equity fund offerings — largecap and flexicap — outpaced the flows into smallcap funds for the first time in 17 months in January, indicating that investors may now be shifting to the relatively safer large-cap stocks after a sharp run-up in the midcap and smallcap stocks.

The net inflows into largecap and flexicap funds came in at Rs 3,730 crore last month vis-à-vis Rs 3,260 crore net collection by smallcap schemes in January.

Large-cap and flexicap schemes, which also generally have over 60 per cent allocation in large-caps, struggled to garner flows in the last 15 months or so as investors focused on the small-cap and mid-cap space, which were outperforming the large-cap segment by a wide margin.

In calendar 2023, largecap benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 gained nearly 20 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 46.6 per cent and 55.6 per cent, respectively. During the year, largecap and flexicap funds together collected Rs 4,500 crore while smallcap funds raked in nearly Rs 40,000 crore.

The inflow data does not include the new fund offering (NFO) collections.

"Valuations of smallcaps have surged considerably in the last one year. This led to many analysts asking investors to exercise caution. The message seems to have reached investors," said D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint CEO of SBI Funds Management.

"This shift in trend is in line with valuation differentials among large vis-à-vis mid and smallcaps, suggesting that large-cap and flexicap schemes may attract higher flows in the future," said Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.

As of February 12, the 12-month forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of Nifty50 index stood at 20. In the case of Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, the ratio stood at 27.8 and 22, Bloomberg data shows.

At the same time, key hybrid offerings balanced advantage funds (BAFs) and dynamic asset allocation funds have also seen a spurt in flows in recent months. BAFs have garnered over Rs 1,300 crore in the past two months compared to an average of Rs 970 crore in the previous six months. The category had seen outflows in five of the first six months of 2023.

In the case of multi-asset funds, the non-NFO inflows surged to Rs 2,833 crore in January compared to an average of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the previous six months.

As hybrid funds are only partly exposed to equities, they are a lower risk offering compared to pure equity funds. Most advisors recommend investing in hybrid funds when risks go up in equities.