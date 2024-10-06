Business Standard
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Largecap lineup likely to get a new cast: 9 new entrants, 9 exit stage

Largecap lineup likely to get a new cast: 9 new entrants, 9 exit stage

New script, new benchmark: Curtain to rise on a new act as largecap eligibility cut-off approaches Rs 1 trillion ahead of January review

Mutual Funda
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds’ (MFs’) largecap investment universe could see nine changes in the upcoming stock reclassification exercise by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in January 2025, according to early predictions by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

The report indicates that Rail Vikas Nigam, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Indus Towers, and Cummins India are among the midcap companies likely to receive upgrades in the revised list.

The recently listed Bajaj Housing Finance is also among the probable largecap entrants.

Amfi revises the list at the beginning of January and July each
Topics : Association of Mutual Funds in India mutual fund assets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon