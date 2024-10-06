Largecap lineup likely to get a new cast: 9 new entrants, 9 exit stage

Mutual funds’ (MFs’) largecap investment universe could see nine changes in the upcoming stock reclassification exercise by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in January 2025, according to early predictions by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

The report indicates that Rail Vikas Nigam, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Indus Towers, and Cummins India are among the midcap companies likely to receive upgrades in the revised list.

The recently listed Bajaj Housing Finance is also among the probable largecap entrants.

Amfi revises the list at the beginning of January and July each