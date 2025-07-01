List of companies with high MF ownership swells, midcaps lead the large

Mutual funds (MFs) have significantly increased their ownership across market segments, but the midcap space stands out with comparatively higher growth. Data reveals that the number of midcap companies with over a fifth of MF ownership has doubled from nine in March 2022 to 18 by March 2025. In contrast, largecap stocks saw only a marginal rise, from three to four such companies during the same period.

The growing ownership in select companies in the midcap space comes amid over two years of strong MF inflows into this space despite valuations surging above the long-term averages. As of March 2025,