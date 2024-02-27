Market regulator Sebi lens on MF free float ownership in smallcaps

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked fund houses operating smallcap funds with a large corpus to share data on their holdings in the total free float of smallcap stocks, according to sources.

This is part of the stress tests that the regulator wants fund houses to undertake amid a surge in inflows into smallcap schemes and growing concerns about valuations.

Free float refers to the quantum of freely available shares for trading on the stock market. Typically, shares held by public investors and those not under any lock-in are considered free float.

Large mutual fund (MF) ownership in a