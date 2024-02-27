Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Market regulator Sebi lens on MF free float ownership in smallcaps

Data needed to gauge liquidity risks in smallcap funds, say MF executives

SIP, investment, mutual fund
Premium

Abhishek KumarKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked fund houses operating smallcap funds with a large corpus to share data on their holdings in the total free float of smallcap stocks, according to sources.

This is part of the stress tests that the regulator wants fund houses to undertake amid a surge in inflows into smallcap schemes and growing concerns about valuations.

Free float refers to the quantum of freely available shares for trading on the stock market. Typically, shares held by public investors and those not under any lock-in are considered free float.

Large mutual fund (MF) ownership in a

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

'Single manager for commodity, overseas funds to cut costs for MFs'

Sebi asks small, mid-cap funds to disclose more information about risks

SBI MF energy fund collects Rs 6,700 crore in new fund offering period

International mutual fund schemes see fresh round of restrictions

Kotak Mutual Fund latest to place restrictions on smallcap funds

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Smallcap stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon