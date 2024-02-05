Sensex (    %)
                        
Market regulator Sebi mulls tweaks to MF stock categorisation rules

More stocks could get added to large-, mid-cap universe; Move could give fund managers more flexibility

SEBI
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is reviewing the current stock categorisation framework followed by actively managed equity mutual funds (MFs) to ensure they are true-to-label.

Individuals familiar with the matter said the universe of largecap and midcap stocks could be expanded by 25-50 stocks. The move follows concerns raised by industry players that the current threshold has been skewed following a sharp run-up in the domestic markets after the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, the top 100 stocks by market capitalisation (mcap) are labelled as ‘largecap’, and the next 150 falls into the ‘midcap’ bucket. The rest of the listed

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds stocks market capitalisation

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

