Market regulator Sebi mulls tweaks to MF stock categorisation rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is reviewing the current stock categorisation framework followed by actively managed equity mutual funds (MFs) to ensure they are true-to-label.

Individuals familiar with the matter said the universe of largecap and midcap stocks could be expanded by 25-50 stocks. The move follows concerns raised by industry players that the current threshold has been skewed following a sharp run-up in the domestic markets after the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, the top 100 stocks by market capitalisation (mcap) are labelled as ‘largecap’, and the next 150 falls into the ‘midcap’ bucket. The rest of the listed