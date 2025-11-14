Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MF Central to tighten third-party data access, says CAMS MD Anuj Kumar

MF Central to tighten third-party data access, says CAMS MD Anuj Kumar

Investors will have more control over the data being shared, says CAMS MD

Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS
Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

MF Central will give investors more control over what data the platform shares with third-party applications as it plans to address the issues raised by the mutual fund (MF) industry, Anuj Kumar, managing director of CAMS, said on Wednesday.
 
The MF platform, which is jointly operated by registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) CAMS and KFin Technologies, faced pressure from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in September to stop sharing investor data directly with fintech applications.
 
Several online applications, especially those that offer guided mutual fund (MF) investments and loans against MFs, access investor data through MF Central.
