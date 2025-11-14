MF Central to tighten third-party data access, says CAMS MD Anuj Kumar

MF Central will give investors more control over what data the platform shares with third-party applications as it plans to address the issues raised by the mutual fund (MF) industry, Anuj Kumar, managing director of CAMS, said on Wednesday.

The MF platform, which is jointly operated by registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) CAMS and KFin Technologies, faced pressure from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in September to stop sharing investor data directly with fintech applications.

Several online applications, especially those that offer guided mutual fund (MF) investments and loans against MFs, access investor data through MF Central.