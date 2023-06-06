Next decade or two to be India's golden years: Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj

Non-banking financial behemoth Bajaj Finserv has become the latest player to enter the Rs 41-trillion mutual fund (MF) space. Officially launching its MF business, Pune-headquartered Bajaj Finserv MF is set to launch products across equity, debt, and hybrid categories this month and is betting on the group’s experience, capabilities, and distribution heft in the financial services space to emerge as a distinguished player. Ahead of the official launch of the MF business, SANJIV BAJAJ, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv, speaks to Abhishek Kumar and Samie Modak on the group’s latest foray. Excerpts:
How excited are you to enter the MF industry?
Our focus for the past 15 years has been to provide financial products and solutions to the average Indian consumer. We started with loans. Now, we also have payments, insurance, and fixed deposits. M
