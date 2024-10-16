MF license aspirant list swells amid bullish industry growth projections

India's thriving mutual fund industry is drawing interest from several firms, with multiple applications submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for asset management company (AMC) licences.

Firms including Pantomath Capital Advisors, Choice International, and AlphaGrep Securities are among the recent applicants. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries-backed Jio-BlackRock AMC and Capitalmind AMC recently received Sebi approval to start operations. They will soon join new entrants such as NJ Mutual Fund, Zerodha Mutual Fund, and Helios Mutual Fund in vying for a share of India’s Rs 66-trillion mutual fund industry, which is projected to grow at an 18