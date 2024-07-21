Business Standard
MFDs cash in big: Commissions increase over 20% on market liftoff

SBI hits the mother lode: Rs 1,000 crore payoff from its mutual fund

Mutual Funds
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commissions paid to mutual fund distributors (MFDs) increased by over 20 per cent for most large fund houses in 2023-24 (FY24), driven by a sharp market rally and strong inflows.

The largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), which now manages nearly Rs 10 trillion in assets, paid Rs 2,025 crore to its major distributors — 21 per cent higher than the Rs 1,675 crore payout in 2022-23 (FY23).

Its sponsor, State Bank of India (SBI), accounted for nearly 50 per cent of the total payout, pocketing Rs 1,001 crore. In FY23, the state-owned lender’s share of

Topics : Mutual Funds sbi

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

