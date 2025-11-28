Friday, November 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MFs' equity purchases scale a new high in 2025 amid strong inflows

MFs' equity purchases scale a new high in 2025 amid strong inflows

Domestic funds have bought Rs 4.6 trillion worth of equities so far, surpassing 2024 highs

g-sec, mutual fund, debt fund
premium

The ongoing calendar year marks the fifth consecutive year of positive equity flows into the equity market from MFs.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mutual funds’ net equity investments have touched Rs 4.6 trillion so far in calendar year 2025, the highest ever for any year and surpassing the previous record set in 2024.
 
The ongoing calendar year marks the fifth consecutive year of positive equity flows into the equity market from MFs.
 
The growing pace of MF investments, which has come on the back of strong flows from investors into MF schemes, has sustained despite a subdued market backdrop and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). FPIs have withdrawn Rs 1.4 trillion from domestic equities.
 
“MFs and domestic investors alike have been
Topics : Markets News mutual fund investors Mutul Fund
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon