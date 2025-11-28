MFs' equity purchases scale a new high in 2025 amid strong inflows

Mutual funds’ net equity investments have touched Rs 4.6 trillion so far in calendar year 2025, the highest ever for any year and surpassing the previous record set in 2024.

The ongoing calendar year marks the fifth consecutive year of positive equity flows into the equity market from MFs.

The growing pace of MF investments, which has come on the back of strong flows from investors into MF schemes, has sustained despite a subdued market backdrop and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). FPIs have withdrawn Rs 1.4 trillion from domestic equities.

“MFs and domestic investors alike have been