close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MFs lap up beaten-down Nykaa, Zomato in April, holdings cross Rs 1,000 cr

Infosys remains the top buy for the second month in a row

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Among the large-cap names, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki were among the most-bought shares.
Premium

Among the large-cap names, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki were among the most-bought shares.

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) lapped up shares of new-age businesses in April at a time when most of these stocks have recovered sharply from their 52-week lows. Nykaa and Zomato featured in the list of top 10 most bought shares by MFs last month, with fund houses' holdings in these two stocks rising by over Rs 1,100 crore, shows a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
Shares of Zomato had staged some recovery in April after remaining subdued for an extended period. The stock was trading at around Rs 64 at the end of April compared to about Rs 50 at the end of March. Most brokerages have given a 'buy' rating to the stock given the high growth potential of the food-delivery space. The stock has corrected a bit in May owing to rising traction for ONDC but analysts expect the government-backed entity not to pose too big a threat going forward.
"We see ONDC as a potential threat to Zomato, only if it meaningfully scales up acr
Or

Also Read

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

MF's NFO collection drops 42% to Rs 62,342 cr in FY23; AMCs float 12 NFOs

Around Rs 2,637.94 crore lying unclaimed with mutual funds: Amfi data

Equity MF flows dip to 5-month low of Rs 6.5K cr in April as indices gain

HNIs preferring fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, says report

Sectoral and thematic schemes biggest draw for millennials, says report

Topics : mutual fund investors Nykaa Zomato

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No exposure to Adani group stocks because of its high debt: Mark Mobius

Mark Mobius
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Bharti Airtel Q4 revenue may rise up to 6.4% QoQ, ARPU growth to aid margin

Bharti Airtel
3 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

DMart
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Sensex gains 318 pts as investors cheer dip in inflation; Realty stks rally

BSE
2 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

stocks
7 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon