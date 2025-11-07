Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / MFs turn to covered call strategy to squeeze out gains in flat market

MFs turn to covered call strategy to squeeze out gains in flat market

Restricted in 2010, the regulator allowed writing options under covered calls in 2019

Mutual funds, investor
premium

Mutual funds are turning to covered calls to boost returns and manage volatility, signalling a strategic shift toward income generation in range-bound markets. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) are using derivative instruments to improve returns amid lacklustre markets. Many schemes have introduced the option of using covered calls as part of their operations. New schemes with an enabling provision for using covered calls include the SBI Business Cycle Fund, Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund, Kotak Rural Opportunities Fund, and the ICICI Prudential Conglomerate Fund. An existing scheme, Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund, recently notified investors that it would be modifying the fund to include use of covered call options. 
A call option is the right to buy a stock or index at a predetermined price. The
Topics : Mutual Funds Market Lens Sebi norms Derivatives
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon