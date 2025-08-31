Mutual fund commission roulette spins big: ₹21,000 crore in FY25

Even as commission-free ‘direct’ plans of mutual fund (MF) schemes gain currency, the MF distribution business continues to thrive. In 2024-25 (FY25), nearly 3,150 leading distributors earned ₹21,107 crore in commissions, with most large distributors reporting a steep jump in income.

State Bank of India, NJ IndiaInvest, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank topped the charts, collectively pocketing ₹6,775 crore in FY25.

NJ and Prudent are national distributors of financial products, running extensive sub-broking networks across the country.

In the previous financial year (2023-24), the Association of Mutual Funds in India estimated total commission income for nearly