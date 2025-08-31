Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund commission roulette spins big: ₹21,000 crore in FY25

Mutual fund commission roulette spins big: ₹21,000 crore in FY25

Distributors strike it rich as client funds land on winning number

casino, spin
premium

Amfi releases distribution income for select distributors, based on thresholds for AUM, branch network, and commissions earned.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as commission-free ‘direct’ plans of mutual fund (MF) schemes gain currency, the MF distribution business continues to thrive. In 2024-25 (FY25), nearly 3,150 leading distributors earned ₹21,107 crore in commissions, with most large distributors reporting a steep jump in income.
 
State Bank of India, NJ IndiaInvest, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank topped the charts, collectively pocketing ₹6,775 crore in FY25. 
NJ and Prudent are national distributors of financial products, running extensive sub-broking networks across the country. 
In the previous financial year (2023-24), the Association of Mutual Funds in India estimated total commission income for nearly
Topics : Mutual Fund Amfi MFs Mutual funds MFs Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon