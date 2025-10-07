Mutual fund growth holds ground in Q3 as inflows defy market weakness

The domestic mutual fund (MF) industry continued to expand its asset base during the July–September quarter of 2025–26 (Q2), driven by a resurgence in equity fund flows and a higher pace of investments in debt and hybrid schemes.

Industry-managed assets stood at ₹77.1 trillion in Q2, up nearly 7 per cent from ₹72.1 trillion in the previous quarter (April–June/Q1).

The pace of growth in quarterly average assets under management (AUM) in Q2 remained on a par with the previous quarter, despite a relatively subdued equity market. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index ended the quarter down 3.6 per cent, compared