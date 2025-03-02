Mutual fund industry pull back bow for a $33 trillion AUM bullseye

The mutual fund (MF) industry has set its sights on $33 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and an investor base of 260 million by 2047, aligning its growth vision with the central government’s Viksit Bharat initiative.

“This growth will catapult India’s MF assets from the current gross domestic product ratio of 19 per cent to over 110 per cent, positioning India alongside global investment powerhouses,” the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said.

At present, the industry manages ₹67.3 trillion, or $769 billion. The number of unique investors stands at 53.3 million.

In its previous vision document in